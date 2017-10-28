Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Police officers graduate in Indonesia

Saturday, October 28, 2017

Update: 12:47PM TWO Fijian police officers are days away from completing a year long training course in Indonesia which resulted from an agreement aimed at exposing local law enforcement officers to international policing.

According to a statement from the Fiji Police Force, the officers; Assistant Superintendent of Police Sakeo Ganivatu and Acting Superintendent of Police Tomasi Bulimaibau are part of the 24th Sespim Staff College in Bandung.

"A Melanesian Spearhead Group Working Group meeting was recently convened in Bandung and a delegation led by MSG Director General Mr Amena Yauvoli visited the college and met officials as well as the two Fijian officers," the police statement said.

The Fiji Police Force said its director of international relations Senior Superintendent of Police Ulaiasi Ravula, acknowledged the support of Indonesian�s National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian "for the chance to train future leaders of the Fiji Police Force."

"The Commissioner of Police is truly grateful for the opportunity given for Fijian officers to train at the College and this is another outcome of the MOU on Police cooperation between Fiji and Indonesia," the statement said.








