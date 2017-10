/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A man is dead and his wife and daughter in Lautoka hospital after an alleged assault, suicide earlier today. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 12:46PM POLICE say a man is dead and his wife and daughter are admitted in hospital after he alleged assaulted them in Lautoka this morning.

According to a statement from the Fiji Police Force earlier today, the 41 year old assaulted his 40 year old wife and 8 year old daughter at their Varamoli home before he allegedly took his own life

The statement says while the woman�s condition is serious, while her daughter is reportedly stable.

Police investigations continue.