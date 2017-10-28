Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

'PM a brave leader'

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, October 28, 2017

TUVALUAN Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga has described Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama as a brave leader who has chosen to be the lead voice of the climate change stricken Pacific nations at next month's 23rd Conference of Parties meeting in Germany.

In an interview with this newspaper on Kioa Island on Thursday, Mr Sopoaga said there was no other option for Pacific Island nations to combat climate change impact except to plead with the world at next month's COP 23 meeting.

He believes this is the platform to fight for the rights of Pacific Islanders who are and have been affected by serious negative effects of climate change.

"Climate change is a very serious issue in the Pacific and we have a brave Fijian Prime Minister who will be the president of COP23 and representing the Pacific," he said.

"He has my support and Tuvalu stands by his side on this issue.

"Our involvement in COP23 with Fiji is because there is no other option, there is no Plan B for us as we face the impacts of climate change.

"We need to fight for our rights and the only battle we need to win is the reduction of emissions and pollution around the world. "

Mr Sopoaga said Tuvalu had not been spared from the impacts of climate change.

"We need to also save Tuvalu and I will be in Germany next month to support Mr Bainimarama at the meeting," he said.

He urged the people of Kioa to take good care of the environment on their island.








