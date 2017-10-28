Values help islanders

/ Front page / News

KIOA Island Council chairperson Lotomau Fiafia believes cultural values instilled in their people have helped them live a disciplined lifestyle.

Mr Fiafia said the success of this week's 70th anniversary celebration on the island was possible through these values.

"We are born with the character of obedience and to value our elders and hear their instructions," he said.

"That still happens today and these values taught to us by our parents have helped us in a lot of ways to organise our functions effectively and efficiently.

"We witnessed that in this week's 70th anniversary celebrations. It was well organised despite the high number of people on the island."

Mr Fiafia said the villagers of Kioa had collaborated well in organising accommodation, food and other needs for guests.

"We grew up knowing that there is only one voice that speaks in this community and everyone listens," he said.

"That is our culture and it is still practised until today and our children are being taught this to strengthen it as part of their lifestyle.

"We need to strengthen these cultural values among our children and in our communities so they can live this lifestyle."

He said the support from their people living around the world had been tremendous.

More than 1000 people arrived on the island on Thursday to celebrate with Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga and Fiji's President Jioji Konrote.