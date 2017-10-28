Locals wanted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Prithvi Mohandas (right) shows the state-of-the-art CT scanner during the tour of the lab in Suva on Wednesday. Picture: RAMA

PLANS made by the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) Pacific Hospitals, formerly known as Suva Private Hospital, to recruit, train and employ local medical professionals will not be an issue for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, says Health minister Rosy Akbar.

"We will need to further the decisions to see how best it works for MIOT and public health systems," Ms Akbar said.

MIOT international managing director Dr Prithvi Mohandas said the team would bring in expert specialists from India to work at the hospital and at the same they would also train local medical professionals.

Ms Akbar commended this move and said this would help in building Fiji's own workforce.

"It is important that we acknowledge the skills and expertise that we already have available locally.

"Our own doctors, nurses and allied health professionals are trained to very high standards.

"To cite just one example, I was informed earlier this week that a visiting team from CWM Hospital recently completed the first-ever brain surgery operation at Labasa Hospital.

"That is a great achievement and it is very positive to see MIOT recognising the skills of our own workforce and committing to work in partnership with our local health professionals,"she said.