USP to hold travelling exhibition

THE University of the South Pacific will hold a travelling exhibition as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

USP pro-chancellor and chairperson of the university council Winston Thompson said the exhibition would be held in all member countries.

Mr Thompson said this would help ensure inclusivity and inculcate a culture of pride throughout its campuses and member countries.

"The travelling exhibition will be a very dynamic and interactive part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, and will share the history and development of our regional university, celebrating innovation and diversity," he said.

He said the university would also publish a souvenir book in 2018 detailing the history of USP.

"Filled with rare photographs, important facts and interesting articles and recollections from past students and staff, this will be a collectable memento for anyone who has had an association with the university during its 50 years of operation.

"USP will seize the opportunity to not only share its historic achievements and firsts since its inception but will also engage heavily with its alumni, development partners, corporate organisations and communities during this milestone.

"2018 will definitely be the golden year for USP and everyone associated with it."