Fiji Time: 2:00 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

USP to hold travelling exhibition

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, October 28, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific will hold a travelling exhibition as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

USP pro-chancellor and chairperson of the university council Winston Thompson said the exhibition would be held in all member countries.

Mr Thompson said this would help ensure inclusivity and inculcate a culture of pride throughout its campuses and member countries.

"The travelling exhibition will be a very dynamic and interactive part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, and will share the history and development of our regional university, celebrating innovation and diversity," he said.

He said the university would also publish a souvenir book in 2018 detailing the history of USP.

"Filled with rare photographs, important facts and interesting articles and recollections from past students and staff, this will be a collectable memento for anyone who has had an association with the university during its 50 years of operation.

"USP will seize the opportunity to not only share its historic achievements and firsts since its inception but will also engage heavily with its alumni, development partners, corporate organisations and communities during this milestone.

"2018 will definitely be the golden year for USP and everyone associated with it."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)