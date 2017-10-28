Council hears road concern

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kubulau District rep Paulo Kolikata (right) chats with Nadi district rep Ratu Manasa Komainaua at the Bua Provincial Council meeting. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

VILLAGERS of Kubulau in Bua have raised concerns on the need for road refurbishment works in the district.

Speaking during the Bua Provincial Council meeting on Wednesday, Kubulau district representative Paulo Kolikata said roads were needed at Nasasaivua, Natokalau, Waisa, Raviravi and Namalata.

Mr Kolikata said movement of people in the province was affected because of the condition of the roads.

He said the Waisa road had been neglected for so many years.

Speaking during the meeting, Mr Kolikata said they were tired of raising the need for works on the road.

Responding to these concerns, Fiji Roads Authority's north representative to the meeting Rupeni Oli said a process had to be followed for a road to come under FRA jurisdiction.

Mr Oli said the process involved raising the standard of the road, which should be done by the logging company operating on the road.

He said the road was still a logging road, adding that refurbishment works were already in progress from Yanawai River to Solevu, while plans were in progress to seal roads at Solevu and Makolei.

Sharing his views at the meeting, Bua urban representative and former Roko Tui Macuata Sitiveni Lalibuli said the road existed long before logging started in the district.

Mr Lalibuli said landowners in Waisa had given land in the area for the construction of the road.

He requested meeting chairperson Alipate Radrodro to pursue the matter with the provincial administrator's office. Meanwhile, more than 30 roads were identified during the provincial meeting for much-needed repairs within the province.