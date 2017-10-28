Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Landfill site for town

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 28, 2017

THE Sigatoka Town Council has located a new landfill site and is continuing to hold talks with landowners in Nadroga on the possibility of relocating the municipality's rubbish dump.

At present, the dump is situated on the Queens Rd, next to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

"It is definitely not in an ideal site," said council CEO Tulsi Ram.

"If you look at it from a tourism perspective, the dump attracts a lot of flies and emits foul smell from time to time.

"And then there are the health risks for Mataqe settlement, which is next door to the dump site.

"We are concerned about all these factors but, at the same time, we can't rush the negotiations.

"We are looking at how soon before we relocate but it will take some time and we have to ensure the new site is viable."

Pastor David Nasila from Mataqe said residents found it very difficult to do normal everyday tasks because of the amount of flies and the smell emitted from the dump.

"We can't eat in peace because of the amount of flies and the smell from the dump makes it hard for us to enjoy our meals," he said.

About 300 people live at Mataqe settlement.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)