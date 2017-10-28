Landfill site for town

/ Front page / News

THE Sigatoka Town Council has located a new landfill site and is continuing to hold talks with landowners in Nadroga on the possibility of relocating the municipality's rubbish dump.

At present, the dump is situated on the Queens Rd, next to the Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

"It is definitely not in an ideal site," said council CEO Tulsi Ram.

"If you look at it from a tourism perspective, the dump attracts a lot of flies and emits foul smell from time to time.

"And then there are the health risks for Mataqe settlement, which is next door to the dump site.

"We are concerned about all these factors but, at the same time, we can't rush the negotiations.

"We are looking at how soon before we relocate but it will take some time and we have to ensure the new site is viable."

Pastor David Nasila from Mataqe said residents found it very difficult to do normal everyday tasks because of the amount of flies and the smell emitted from the dump.

"We can't eat in peace because of the amount of flies and the smell from the dump makes it hard for us to enjoy our meals," he said.

About 300 people live at Mataqe settlement.