Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

'Stop dump fires'

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, October 28, 2017

PLEASE stop setting fires at our dump site, says Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram.

He made the plea to residents living near the landfill area located next to the world famous Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

"We have a lot of young people who come and scavenge around the dump site and when the security guard chases them, they return in the evenings and set little fires," he said.

"And these fires are not only a nuisance, they cost us a lot of money to put out because we have to hire bulldozers.

"We are concerned about the health risks involved with these fires."

Mr Ram said the council was considering the hire of security guards on a 24-hour basis.

"At present, the guard goes home at 5pm and because of people entering the dump site after that, we may have to hire guards around the clock."

Residents of Mataqe, a settlement located next to the dump site, raised concerns about smoke from the landfill.

Pastor David Nasila, a Christian minister who lives in Mataqe said when there was a dump fire, thick black smoke would engulf the entire settlement.

"We are really worried because we don't know what is being burnt and how the smoke is affecting us," he said.

"We have been facing this situation for more than 10 years and over the past two years it has gotten worse."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)