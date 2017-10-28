'Stop dump fires'

/ Front page / News

PLEASE stop setting fires at our dump site, says Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram.

He made the plea to residents living near the landfill area located next to the world famous Sigatoka Sand Dunes National Park.

"We have a lot of young people who come and scavenge around the dump site and when the security guard chases them, they return in the evenings and set little fires," he said.

"And these fires are not only a nuisance, they cost us a lot of money to put out because we have to hire bulldozers.

"We are concerned about the health risks involved with these fires."

Mr Ram said the council was considering the hire of security guards on a 24-hour basis.

"At present, the guard goes home at 5pm and because of people entering the dump site after that, we may have to hire guards around the clock."

Residents of Mataqe, a settlement located next to the dump site, raised concerns about smoke from the landfill.

Pastor David Nasila, a Christian minister who lives in Mataqe said when there was a dump fire, thick black smoke would engulf the entire settlement.

"We are really worried because we don't know what is being burnt and how the smoke is affecting us," he said.

"We have been facing this situation for more than 10 years and over the past two years it has gotten worse."