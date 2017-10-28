Joy as land reserved

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Turaga ni mataqali (clan leader) Isoa Kawaniseva shows their mataqali land boundary in Nausori. Picture: JONA KONATACI

CLAN members of Burelailai in Nausori Village, Tailevu, witnessed a solemn occasion on Thursday as officials from the iTaukei Land Trust Board visited their village, finally gazetting more than three acres of land which will now be reserved for the clan.

The ceremony that took place at Nausori Village hall was attended by the village chief, Komai Nausori Ratu Lepani Tagicakibau, clan leaders, Burelailai clan members and villagers. Burelailai clan leader Isoa Kawaniseva took an oath and signed documents witnessed by iTaukei Land Trust Board official Akuila Raibevu declaring the acres of land as reserved for the landowning unit, which cannot be leased out.

Mr Kawaniseva said clan members understood that once a piece of land was gazetted to be reserve land, it could not be reverted to be leased out again.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Kawaniseva said the clan already had acres of land leased out and needed the piece of land to be used by clan members wishing to build houses and other land use.

The ceremony marked a milestone achievement for the clan members.

Mr Kawaniseva said it was a happy occasion for them because they had knocked on the doors of the Prime Minister's office, TLTB and other relevant stakeholders, in trying to save some land for their own use.

The clan has 86 acres of land registered with the TLTB.