Fiji Time: 2:02 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Joy as land reserved

Mere Naleba
Saturday, October 28, 2017

CLAN members of Burelailai in Nausori Village, Tailevu, witnessed a solemn occasion on Thursday as officials from the iTaukei Land Trust Board visited their village, finally gazetting more than three acres of land which will now be reserved for the clan.

The ceremony that took place at Nausori Village hall was attended by the village chief, Komai Nausori Ratu Lepani Tagicakibau, clan leaders, Burelailai clan members and villagers. Burelailai clan leader Isoa Kawaniseva took an oath and signed documents witnessed by iTaukei Land Trust Board official Akuila Raibevu declaring the acres of land as reserved for the landowning unit, which cannot be leased out.

Mr Kawaniseva said clan members understood that once a piece of land was gazetted to be reserve land, it could not be reverted to be leased out again.

Speaking in the iTaukei language, Mr Kawaniseva said the clan already had acres of land leased out and needed the piece of land to be used by clan members wishing to build houses and other land use.

The ceremony marked a milestone achievement for the clan members.

Mr Kawaniseva said it was a happy occasion for them because they had knocked on the doors of the Prime Minister's office, TLTB and other relevant stakeholders, in trying to save some land for their own use.

The clan has 86 acres of land registered with the TLTB.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)