Singh clarifies presence

FORMER People's Democratic Party general-secretary and lawyer Aman Ravindra Singh says he will make a decision on the future of his political career next month.

After resigning from the party last week, Mr Singh was part of a political parties panel discussion, representing the Fiji Labour Party (FLP) at Lautoka's Tanoa Waterfront Hotel on Tuesday.

Clarifying his presence at the panel, Mr Singh said he represented the party as a human rights lawyer and not as a party member.

"I appeared as a human rights lawyer speaking on free and fair elections," he said.

"I represented FLP because I was asked to present on free and fair elections and human rights."

Mr Singh said he was there on behalf of FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

"In my last comment, I said I have resigned from PDP and I will be making an announcement on my political future soon."

He said he was not a card carrying member of the FLP.