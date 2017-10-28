/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Bollywood Singers, the Sabri Brothers (3rd and 4th from left), perform at the Girmit Centre in Lautoka on Thursday night. Picture: REINAL CHAND

INDIAN musicians, the Sabri Brothers brought a unique brand of music to Lautoka City on Thursday night, leaving a crowd of more than a hundred people spellbound.

The brothers, famous for their sufi qawwali music, were brought into Fiji by the Indian High Commission's to be part of the Namaste Pasifika Festival.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said qawwali was a fusion of Indian, Arabic and Asian music while welcoming the entertainers.

"Qawwali comes from the word qawwal and that of course means that when you utter something repeatedly," he said.

"So a person who utters something repeatedly is someone who does qawwali.

"Qawwali originates from the sufi or devotional songs sung at Dargah, which would be sung advocating Prophet Mohammed.

"That's how qawwali started and it's sung in the Urdu, Punjabi and Indian languages quite prominently.

"I welcome the Sabri Brothers to Fiji and hope they will have a good stay.

"Unfortunately in Fiji, qawwali has become denigratory at times and people saying that people abusing each other is what qawwali is all about but it's really not that."

According to the Indian High Commission, the Namaste Pasifika Festival was organised to mark India's 70th anniversary.

The festival will also be held in Cook Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga and Tuvalu.

The cultural program will be held for six months.