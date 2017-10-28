Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Women overcome fears

Mere Naleba
Saturday, October 28, 2017

MORE than 60 members of the Fiji Muslim Women League were part of a wellness movement on Thursday to learn more about breast and cervical cancer.

The women also overcame certain fears of having a Pap smear done.

Nurses from the Bhanabhai Makoi Health Centre carried out tests.

League president Nisha Buksh said for many women, religion played a vital role and sometimes it was a hurdle because many felt uncomfortable having someone examining their body. "We are proud of the women turning out today to be examined and to receive counselling from the nurses. For us, there is the fear brought on by stories told by people about the equipment used during Pap smear and secondly, because we are conservatives," she said.

Ms Buksh said the greatest barrier had been broken on Thursday and it was good to know that women valued their lives and as such had come forward to get tested and screened.

Women from Navua, within the Suva area, Valelevu, Makoi, Nasinu, Nadera and Rewa were part of the workshop.

"It's very difficult to get Muslim women to attend Pap smear clinics, but seeing the turnout today has just got me smiling and happy," said Ms Buksh.

Fiji Health Sector Support Program official staff nurse Karolina Tamani reminded the women of the importance to get screened for breast cancer and also to have a Pap smear done for cervical cancer.

"Please remember this saying — 'do not die of something that can be prevented, think of your children's future'," she said.








