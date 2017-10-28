Students host tea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Year 7 teacher Shelley Forbes (seated) with students of International School Suva during Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

International Primary School Year 7 students hosted the Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea yesterday as part of their community and service (CAS) program.

ISS teacher Ryan Ludher said the students needed to complete a community service before they could graduate at the end of the year.

"This is part of the curriculum, so this class decided to do this as part of their service and all proceeds from the sale will go to the Fiji Cancer Society," he said.

"They will also receive certificates of participation which will indicate they have completed their CAS program."

Mr Ludher said they expected to raise $1400 from the biggest morning tea, which was apart from the gold coin day that was also running parallel to the morning tea.

"The students also organised gold coin day and wore something pink. We have not counted how much money was raised for the gold coin day."

Mr Ludher said parents had given food and pastries that were on sale and the event was a success.

More than 40 students took part for the Pinktober event.