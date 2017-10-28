Highlights of the Paris Agreement

/ Front page / News

The Paris Agreement contains:

* An ambitious collective goal to hold warming well below 2C with efforts to limit warming to 1.5C;

* An aim for greenhouse gas emissions to peak as soon as possible, and to achieve net-zero emissions in the second half of this century;

* A requirement for mitigation measures of individual countries to be expressed in nationally determined contributions (NDCs);

* A process that demands a revision of NDCs at least every five years representing progression beyond the last NDCs;

* A mechanism for countries to achieve NDCs jointly, sharing mitigation targets, and a mechanism for countries to co-operate in achieving NDCs. Countries can meet their NDC targets by transferring mitigation outcomes internationally — either in the context of emission trading, or to allow results-based payments;

* A mechanism for private and public entities to support sustainable development projects that generate transferrable emission reductions;

* A framework for enhanced transparency and an expert review of NDCs;

* A global stocktake from 2023 and every five years thereafter to review progress;

* Encouragement for Parties to implement existing frameworks for REDD+ including through the provision of results-based payments;

* A global goal of enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change, and commitment to providing enhanced support for adaptation;

* A decision to adopt the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, noting that the agreement does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation;

* A commitment to a collective goal of providing $US100 billion per year to 2025, and beyond 2025 with $US100 billion as a floor. Developing countries are encouraged to provide voluntary support. Public funds will play a significant role in finance, and developed countries must report twice a year on levels of support provided;

* An enhanced transparency framework for action and support with built-in flexibility which takes into account Parties' different capacities with the goal to understand climate change action in the light of the objective of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreements;

* A non-punitive compliance mechanism that is expert based and facilitative in nature.