Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Highlights of the Paris Agreement

Climate Focus
Saturday, October 28, 2017

The Paris Agreement contains:

* An ambitious collective goal to hold warming well below 2C with efforts to limit warming to 1.5C;

* An aim for greenhouse gas emissions to peak as soon as possible, and to achieve net-zero emissions in the second half of this century;

* A requirement for mitigation measures of individual countries to be expressed in nationally determined contributions (NDCs);

* A process that demands a revision of NDCs at least every five years representing progression beyond the last NDCs;

* A mechanism for countries to achieve NDCs jointly, sharing mitigation targets, and a mechanism for countries to co-operate in achieving NDCs. Countries can meet their NDC targets by transferring mitigation outcomes internationally — either in the context of emission trading, or to allow results-based payments;

* A mechanism for private and public entities to support sustainable development projects that generate transferrable emission reductions;

* A framework for enhanced transparency and an expert review of NDCs;

* A global stocktake from 2023 and every five years thereafter to review progress;

* Encouragement for Parties to implement existing frameworks for REDD+ including through the provision of results-based payments;

* A global goal of enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to climate change, and commitment to providing enhanced support for adaptation;

* A decision to adopt the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, noting that the agreement does not involve or provide a basis for any liability or compensation;

* A commitment to a collective goal of providing $US100 billion per year to 2025, and beyond 2025 with $US100 billion as a floor. Developing countries are encouraged to provide voluntary support. Public funds will play a significant role in finance, and developed countries must report twice a year on levels of support provided;

* An enhanced transparency framework for action and support with built-in flexibility which takes into account Parties' different capacities with the goal to understand climate change action in the light of the objective of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreements;

* A non-punitive compliance mechanism that is expert based and facilitative in nature.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)