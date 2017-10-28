Road toll alarm

/ Front page / News

THE current road death toll has surpassed the total road fatalities for last year, standing at 54 compared with 47 for 2016.

While officiating at the graduation ceremony for 11 students graduating with Professional Certificate in Vehicle Inspection from the Fiji National University in Suva yesterday, Police Co­mmissioner Brigadi­er General Sitiveni Qiliho reminded the students to treat every inspection as a matter of life and death.

"To date, 54 lives have been lost on our roads compared with 47 for the same period last year and by assuring us that you will perform your duties honestly and professionally we can at least have some sense of comfort that we will always have vehicles that are mechanically sound op­erating on roads," he said. "Keep in mind that every time someone offers you an option to look the other way, you are gambling with the life of a person and other innocent road users."

