Boy, 13, makes rape claim

A BOY who alleged he was raped by four men yesterday told the High Court in Suva that he was told by the second accused not to scream while he was performing a sexual act on him.

The 13-year-old boy said the accused also told him not to tell anyone about the alleged incident.

He said he was on his way to a place along the roadside to pick some coconuts when he met the second accused. The boy said the accused was calling him from a place near the area where he was going to pick coconuts.

