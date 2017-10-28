Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Sheral wins attire award

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, October 28, 2017

MISS Labasa Sheral Chand won the best Traditional Attire Category at the 2017 Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant last night.

The Best Research Topic award went to Miss Nasinu, Hally Qaqa at Thurston Gardens in Suva.

More than 100 people gathered to watch the 11 finalists at the pageant showcase their outfits and also go through a public judging session. On Wednesday night, Miss Ovalau, Eka Buadromo won the Best Sarong Category.

