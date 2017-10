/ Front page / News

THE Public Service Commission will soon announce an acting permanent secretary for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport after the resignation of permanent secretary Paul Bayly yesterday.

Mr Bayly, a banker, was one of the five expatriate permanent secretaries appointed by Government early last year.

A statement from the PSC yesterday revealed that Mr Bayly resigned because of family commitments.

