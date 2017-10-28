'FASA comments on ATS disappointing'

/ Front page / News

AIR Terminal Services chief executive officer Hare Mani says comments made by the Federated Airline Staff Association about discussions between management and workers not being 'fruitful' are not true.

Mr Mani maintains that the breakthrough in discussions had brought light to a difficult situation and hopes that the union can continue to sit at the table and talk through its issues in good faith.

He said he was disappointed that FASA did not think much of the progress that had been made by the two parties in trying to resolve their issues.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.