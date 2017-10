/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Cancer survivors and participants pose for a group photo with Minister for Health Rosy Akbar during the cancer symposium at the Fiji National University Pasifika Campus yesterday. Picture: RAMA

A TOTAL of 281 women diagnosed with breast cancer in Fiji have died in the past two years.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar revealed this while officiating as chief guest at the Fiji National University Pinktober Symposium in Suva yesterday.

She said breast cancer was common among the ages of 55 to 59 and 15 to 19 years.

