Deportation halted

/ Front page / News

A FORMER Fiji national whose intellectually disabled son was supposed to be deported back to Fiji yesterday is now a happy man after the new New Zealand Immigration Minister attended to his son's plea for residency, delaying the deportation action.

Speaking to The Fiji Times from his Auckland home yesterday, Lalit Narayan said he was glad the new minister had done something but still hoped the Fijian Government would help them in getting his son's, Sagar, residency status in New Zealand.

"I'm happy that the new Minister has put it on hold and I still hope that something is going to happen," he said.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.