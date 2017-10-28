Fiji-Sino relations date back 160 years

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Delegates from Hong Kong with Nawaka Village Entertainment Group at the 11th Worldwide Zhongshan Association Convention at Sheraton Fiji Resort, Denarau Nadi yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

FIJI-SINO relations are nothing new, says Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Parveen Kumar.

While officiating at the 11th Worldwide Zhongshan Association Convention in Nadi yesterday, he said he was pleased to discover recently that Fiji and China had links that went back 162 years.

"A few weeks ago, we celebrated the 140th year of the proclamation of Fiji's old capital, Levuka," he said.

