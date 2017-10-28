Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Dead whales wash ashore

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, October 28, 2017

VILLAGERS of Bukama in Yasawa were baffled on Thursday when they found six dead whales washed up on a nearby beach.

Pita Turua, a villager, said they saw the dead whales in the morning when they went to the beach to prepare their nets for fishing that evening.

"We walked to the beach to get our nets ready and that's when we saw the whales," he said.

"We don't know what caused it, but we suspect it is because of the weather."

