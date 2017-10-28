Dead whales wash ashore

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Bukama were left baffled on Thursday morning when they saw six dead baby whales on a nearby beach. Pita Turua (front right) points to the dead whale that washed up on a beach near Bukama Village in the Yasawa Group on Thursday morning. Pictur

VILLAGERS of Bukama in Yasawa were baffled on Thursday when they found six dead whales washed up on a nearby beach.

Pita Turua, a villager, said they saw the dead whales in the morning when they went to the beach to prepare their nets for fishing that evening.

"We walked to the beach to get our nets ready and that's when we saw the whales," he said.

"We don't know what caused it, but we suspect it is because of the weather."

