Fiji seeks China support at COP23

/ Front page / News

FIJI will seek China's support during COP23 because China has remained a true friend to Fiji through the island nation's most challenging times, says Local Government, Housing, Environment, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Parveen Kumar.

Speaking to 600 Zhongshan natives at the 11th Worldwide Zhongshan Association Convention in Nadi yesterday, he said Fiji would forever be grateful for China's support during very difficult and challenging times.

"Since Fiji's independence, China has continued to grow its presence in Fiji through diplomatic links and bilateral ties," he said.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.