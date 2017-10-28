Regular clinics save lives

/ Front page / News

CANCER spares no one, says well-known gynaecologist Doctor Inosi Voce.

While addressing a Pinktober morning tea event organised by a group of friends in Labasa yesterday that included medical officials, Dr Voce said the old perception that only women above 50 years old could get cancer no longer existed.

"Today, cancer is affecting all ages and even women in their 20s and 30s are being diagnosed with cancer," he said.

