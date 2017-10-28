Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Navatu villager Leone Raqamu, 57, enjoys a glass of tap water after a new borehole was commissioned yesterday. Picture: SUPPLIED

LEONE Raqamu could not hold back his emotions as he joined villagers of Navatu in Kubulau, Bua, in drinking clean water after the commissioning of their new borehole yesterday.

Mr Raqamu, 57, said he only wished that his friends who had passed away were able to witness for themselves what he called "a miracle".

He said people in the village had been requesting authorities for access to clean water over the past few years, but their cries had fallen on deaf years.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.