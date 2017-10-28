Baby bumps in school

/ Front page / News

THE National Substance Advisory Council dealt with 10 cases of teenage pregnancies during the third school term.

Speaking during the Bua Provincial Council meeting in Nabouwalu this week, the council's chief executive officer, Manoa Senikarawa, said children did not get pregnant in schools, but were impregnated in their communities and homes.

Mr Senikarawa said the pregnancies were revealed in schools because teenagers could not hide the truth.

