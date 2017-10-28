/ Front page / News

ANY person who wishes to apply as an official of the Fijian Elections Office (FEO) must be apolitical, says Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

Mr Saneem said Section 13 of the Electoral Act requires all election officials who work in the election to be apolitical.

Section 13 of the Electoral Act states that the members of the Electoral Commission, the Supervisor, and all election officials, including employees, agents and contractors of the FEO, are not entitled to undertake any political or campaign activities at any time during the period of their appointment, employment or contract with the Electoral Commission or the FEO.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.