Doomsday bank

+ Enlarge this image Ulamila Lutu, the senior research technician CePaCT, (far right) with Pacific Island participants who were in the country for a biodiversity adaptation dialogue organised by SPREP. Picture: SIKELI QOUNADOVU

THE Secretariat of the Pacific Community's Genetic Resource (GR) Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) is now looking at what it terms the "conservation method for eternity".

GR consultant Andreas Ebert said this preservation method had the ability to provide for the future.

Mr Ebert said this method would help countries devastated by natural disaster recover.

"What we are planning for the future is going into much better preservation where tissues are preserved in liquid nitrogen and when needed it can be taken out, adapted and prepared in the laboratory before being taken out to the field. This is basically the conservation method for eternity," he said.

