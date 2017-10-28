Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Saturday, October 28, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A colleague of mine was chatting with a police officer when a lady went to them, he said.

The lady asked the officer, 'Hey, kemudrau kila dua na vanua volitaki tu kina na Sukuna Bowl t-shirt ni Army?" (Hey, do you know where they sell the Army Sukuna Bowl t-shirt?")

Without saying anything, the colleague and the police officer continued talking.

"She must be crazy!" quipped the officer.

My colleague then realised why the police officer said that.

The lady had put salt in his wounds.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62610.6071
JPY 56.146953.1469
GBP 0.36910.3611
EUR 0.41800.4060
NZD 0.71750.6845
AUD 0.63890.6139
USD 0.48920.4722

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 27th, October, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Deportation halted
  2. Baby bumps in school
  3. Team in high spirits
  4. Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G
  5. Dead whales wash ashore
  6. Doomsday bank
  7. Boy, 13, makes rape claim
  8. PM: Time to end the struggles
  9. Man assaults wife and daughter, commits suicide
  10. Villagers benefit from borehole, access clean water

Top Stories this Week

  1. Police amend teenagers' charge over sex video Monday (23 Oct)
  2. Miss World Fiji's talent impress judges Thursday (26 Oct)
  3. The healing powers at Nadroumai Sunday (22 Oct)
  4. A-G takes a swipe at politicians Sunday (22 Oct)
  5. Folau's lady Wednesday (25 Oct)
  6. Contractual appointment for teachers and nurses Sunday (22 Oct)
  7. Sex video students released Tuesday (24 Oct)
  8. Susan and Karl Sunday (22 Oct)
  9. Kevin's fight Wednesday (25 Oct)
  10. Roko Tui Bau installation clarified Friday (27 Oct)