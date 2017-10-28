FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from a friend.

A colleague of mine was chatting with a police officer when a lady went to them, he said.

The lady asked the officer, 'Hey, kemudrau kila dua na vanua volitaki tu kina na Sukuna Bowl t-shirt ni Army?" (Hey, do you know where they sell the Army Sukuna Bowl t-shirt?")

Without saying anything, the colleague and the police officer continued talking.

"She must be crazy!" quipped the officer.

My colleague then realised why the police officer said that.

The lady had put salt in his wounds.