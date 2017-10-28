PM: Time to end the struggles

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of iTaukei Affairs staff members shake hands with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama wishing him well on his presidency for COP23 during his farewell at the GCC Complex grounds in Nasese, Suva, yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

CLIMATE change has brought torture and pain to the people of the Pacific and in the small island states, and this needs to stop, says Prime Minister and COP 23 president Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mr Bainimarama said the way to stop climate change was to be united as a planet in the work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He said he wanted to continue to affirm the world that the priority was the strengthening of what was decided in France —the Paris Agreement.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.