Reforms to uplift civil service, says A-G

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: FT FILE

THE civil service workforce needs to be more aligned with the private sector, says Minister for Economy and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said this was the purpose of the public service reforms that were being implemented by Government.

"The manner with which the appointments were done in the civil service and the way that people were hired was, at one stage, where they had grog bowls coming out at 10 o'clock in the morning," he said.

For more on this story, pick up your copy of The Fiji Times or subscribe to our E-Edition.