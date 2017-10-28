Fiji Time: 2:01 PM on Saturday 28 October

Team in high spirits

Elenoa Baselala In Townsville, Australia
Saturday, October 28, 2017

FIJIANS in Townsville, Queensland, Australia will take everything but the kitchen sink to support the Vodafone Fiji Bati team against USA today at the Townsville Stadium.

They have been (too) seriously practising their songs, cheers and meke with only the police stopping them in the early hours of yesterday after complaints from neighbours.

Our national side, the Vodafone Fiji Bati, was in high spirits yesterday as they walked out of their changing rooms for the captain's run and final training session. Coach Mick Potter was a happy man after the run and said he looked forward to seeing the combination of Jarryd Hayne and Suliasi Vunivalu today against USA in the Rugby League World Cup.

