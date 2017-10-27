Turtle breeding months announced next week

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:57PM THE Ministry of Fisheries will be announcing the nesting and breeding months of turtles in Fiji on October 30.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau will be holding a press conference next week to also highlight the moratorium that is still in place for turtles and measures that the ministry would take in protecting turtles in our ocean.

According to WWF-Pacific, the setting up of the first turtle moratorium on the harvesting of turtles was initiated by the Government from 2009 to 2018.

It had shown that the harvesting of turtles made tremendous strides to protect the ancient migratory marine species.

Meanwhile earlier this year, WWF-Pacific's marine species project co-ordinator Laitia Tamata said the inception of the moratorium had brought about a huge number of reports from concerned citizens in both the rural and urban areas on illegal harvesting and keeping injured turtles and hatchlings (baby turtles).