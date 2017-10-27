Turtle breeding months announced next week

Update: 5:57PM THE Ministry of Fisheries will be announcing the nesting and breeding months of turtles in Fiji on October 30.
Minister for
Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau will be holding a press conference next week to
also highlight the moratorium that is still in place for turtles and measures
that the ministry would take in protecting turtles in our ocean.
According to
WWF-Pacific, the setting up of the first turtle moratorium on the harvesting of
turtles was initiated by the Government from 2009 to 2018.
It had shown
that the harvesting of turtles made tremendous strides to protect the ancient
migratory marine species.
Meanwhile
earlier this year, WWF-Pacific's marine species project co-ordinator Laitia
Tamata said the inception of the moratorium had brought about a huge number of
reports from concerned citizens in both the rural and urban areas on illegal
harvesting and keeping injured turtles and hatchlings (baby turtles).