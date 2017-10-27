Taveuni hospital gets oxygen concentrators

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Health professionals at the Taveuni District Hospital. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:51PM THE Taveuni District Hospital has been installed with several oxygen concentrators which are used for the treatment of severe illnesses in children, including severe pneumonia and severe new-born illnesses.

This was made possible through the partnership between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Cure Kids Fiji and Rotary Club of Taveuni.

A statement said for severe pneumonia, oxygen treatment has been shown to improve survival by 35 per cent.

Paediatrician and researcher of the University of Auckland N Dr Stephen Howie said no child should die from lack of oxygen, and no adult should either, and we look forward to this being true in the whole of Fiji.

The Subdivisional Medical Officer Taveuni, Dr Alumita Vuakanisakea was grateful and excited to receive the oxygen concentrators.

"This very generous donation of the innovative concentrators will greatly help us in our delivery of essential oxygen to our patients in a cost-effective manner," she said.

The installation of the oxygen concentrators in Taveuni would not have been possible without the generous support from ArmaCup, Vijay Singh, Pacific Direct Line, AccorHotels, and the Rotary Club of Taveuni.