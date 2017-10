/ Front page / News

Update: 4:59PM A MAN who was tried in absentia was yesterday convicted yesterday by the High Court in Lautoka for raping his step-daughter in 2014.

While passing down sentence Justice Aruna Aluthge said he watched the demeanour of the complainant and she was quite straight forward in giving her evidence with confidence.

"I am certain she told the truth to this court," Justice Aluthge said.

The step-father was convicted for sexual assault and rape.