Oceania Rugby focus on regional tournaments

Update: 4:21PM THE focus of Oceania Rugby is now on regional tournaments and developing teams in the region which allows more Oceania teams to qualify for the HSBC Sevens World Series.

Oceania Rugby manager Wayne Schuster said regional teams making it to the qualification tournament for the HSBC World Sevens Series in Hong Kong have been unlucky the past two seasons.

"Participation in the SWS is merit based and reserved for the best teams in the World, which is why we need to focus on our regional tournaments to develop our teams to allow more Oceania teams to qualify for the HSBC Sevens World Series," Schuster said.