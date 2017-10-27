FRU and CRFU ink MOU

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:15PM FIJI Rugby Union (FRU) achieved a milestone in their efforts in maximising opportunities for local players and coaches in the international arena through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Rugby Football Union (CRFU).

FRU chairman Commander Francis Kean said Fiji had been regarded as the minnows of the Rugby World for far too long.

"Now with our recent on the field performance in both the Sevens and Fifteens codes it illustrates that we are a Super Power in Rugby especially in the 7s Code. We should be maximising the opportunities that are available globally for our players, our coaches and our technical staffs," Kean said in the FRU statement.