Stakeholders discuss ways to improve GBV

Update: 3:49PM GOVERNMENT representatives and stakeholders from five countries in the Pacific gathered in Suva this week to hold discussions on ways to improve the rate of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) during emergency response efforts.
A statement by the Fiji Women's Crisis Center today said participants from the workshop have urged governments,
UN Agencies, and development partners to prioritise GBV prevention and
response in a disaster and to ensure women?s leadership and active
participation in all aspects of disaster response.
"Given the high rates of
violence against women and girls (VAWG) in the Pacific, the workshop delegates
strongly urge Pacific governments to prioritize addressing GBV at the very
outset of an emergency response alongside other lifesaving priorities," said
Coordinator of Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) and Secretariat of the Pacific
Network Against Violence Against Women, Shamima Ali.
Representatives from
relevant government ministries, including National Disaster Management Offices
(NDMO), as well as police, civil society organizations (CSO's) and women's
crisis centres from across Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu
participated in preparing key outcomes for preventing and responding to
gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE).
The workshop concluded today at the Grand
Pacific Hotel in Suva.
UN Women had worked in partnership with FWCC on
advancing capacity building for GBV response in Fiji, and supporting activities
to prevent GBV, including in disasters.