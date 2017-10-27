Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

Stakeholders discuss ways to improve GBV

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 3:49PM GOVERNMENT representatives and stakeholders from five countries in the Pacific gathered in Suva this week to hold discussions on ways to improve the rate of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) during emergency response efforts.

A statement by the Fiji Women's Crisis Center today said participants from the workshop have urged governments, UN Agencies, and development partners to prioritise  GBV prevention and response in a disaster and to ensure women?s leadership and active participation in all aspects of disaster response.

"Given the high rates of violence against women and girls (VAWG) in the Pacific, the workshop delegates strongly urge Pacific governments to prioritize addressing GBV at the very outset of an emergency response alongside other lifesaving priorities," said Coordinator of Fiji Women's Crisis Centre (FWCC) and Secretariat of the Pacific Network Against Violence Against Women, Shamima Ali.

Representatives from relevant government ministries, including National Disaster Management Offices (NDMO), as well as police, civil society organizations (CSO's) and women's crisis centres from across Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu participated in preparing key outcomes for preventing and responding to gender-based violence in emergencies (GBViE).

The workshop concluded today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

UN Women had worked in partnership with FWCC on advancing capacity building for GBV response in Fiji, and supporting activities to prevent GBV, including in disasters. 








