PS for Infrastructure and Transport resigns

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 3:33PM THE Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Paul Bayly has presented his resignation to the Public Service Commission(PSC).

According to a Government statement Mr Bayly had tendered his resignation due to family commitments. 

"Mr Bayly will continue to serve as the Permanent Secretary through to mid-November," the statement said.

"The PSC will announce the Acting Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport in due course."

However PSC has acknowledged Mr Bayly for his service to the Fiji nation and wishes him well in his future endeavours.








