+ Enlarge this image Six members of the Fiji Airways Drua side departed the country this morning to join the overseas-based players for the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Europe tour. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 2:39PM SIX members of the Fiji Airways Drua side departed the country this morning to join the overseas-based players for the Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Europe tour.

The players are Joeli Veitayaki, Mosese Ducivaki, Mosese Voka, Frank Lomani, Alivereti Veitokani and Ratunaisa Navuma.

The Flying Fijians will face Italy in their opening game on November 11, followed by the game against Ireland on November 18. The side will face Canada in their last game on November 25.