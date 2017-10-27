New borehole for Navatu village

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:30PM MINISTER for Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya has lauded the turaga ni yavusa of Kiobo for their continued support, in agreeing to avail a piece of land on the main land of Vanua Levu to drill their new borehole.

Commissioning the new borehole today Mr Koya said that water from the borehole would provide water to the village of Navatu.

"This partnership and collaboration is a testimony of the greater things that are yet to come for the people of Navatu Island," he said.

"I therefore encourage you all to continue working together in developing your livelihood and community as a whole."