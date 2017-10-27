MSAF, Govt work towards reducing greenhouse through shipping

Update: 2:20PM THE Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and Government are working to implement energy efficient measures in a national effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through shipping.
Discussions had taken place
between the two parties, including ship operators for the First National
Workshop on Energy Efficient Operations of Ships delivered by the Maritime
Technology Cooperation Centre in the Pacific (MTCC-Pacific) earlier this week.
The Pacific Community's (SPC)
director of Geoscience, Energy and Maritime Division Dr Andrew Jones said the
maritime sector had a critical role to play in national efforts and
MTCC-Pacific was established to build the capacity of Pacific Islands countries
and lead by example in this goal.
"Reducing fuel oil consumption
and adopting new maritime technologies will make an important contribution to
reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Fiji, and meeting its nationally
determined contributions," he said.
Meanwhile Permanent Secretary
for the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport Paul Bayly, highlighted the
importance of maritime energy as Government was committed to raise awareness
and build our capacity to implement energy efficient measures in the Fiji
maritime industry.