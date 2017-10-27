Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

RLWC 2017: Wiliame replaces Sims in opener

ELENOA BASELALA
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 2:15PM CATALANS Dragons' Brayden Wiliame will replace injured Korbin Sims in the Vodafone Fiji Bati side against USA in their first pool match at the Rugby League World Cup in Townsville, Australia.

This was confirmed by coach Mick Potter after the team's captain's run at the 1300 Smiles Stadium.

Sims didn't feature in the Pacific Tri Nations test for Fiji against Australia and Papua New Guinea because of and arm injury. 

It's was hoped that he would recover in time for the RLWC.

Unfortunately, Sims didn't get the medical clearance and was ruled out of the tournament. 

Fiji plays USA at 9.40pm Fiji time tomorrow. 

It's second "home" game against Italy is on November 5 at the same venue, which is the headquarters of the North Queensland Cowboys.








