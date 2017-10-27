Ministry pilots six schools on internet connection

Update: 1:16PM EFFORTS to help schools that are without adequate internet connectivity has driven the Ministry of Education to pilot six schools around the country on internet connection.
While
speaking at the School Connectivity Pilot Project workshop today, Permanent
Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko said a study was conducted earlier this
year to define a minimum standard of sustainable connectivity, taking
into account factors such as technological features, organisational, social and
financial factors.
"Through
the study, the Ministry was notified on schools that needed improvement and
also though the report we were able to find out that majority of the schools
fall into the intermittent connectivity category," he said.
"I am
looking forward to the intended outcome of the pilot project as it will benefit
out school with connectivity improvement based on proven technology,
sustainable strategies driven by curricular and operational needs, education
quality and supported by consensus."
The
workshop took place at the Government Training Center in Nasese today with
about 20 participants.