Ministry pilots six schools on internet connection

ALISI VUCAGO
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 1:16PM EFFORTS to help schools that are without adequate internet connectivity has driven the Ministry of Education to pilot six schools around the country on internet connection.

While speaking at the School Connectivity Pilot Project workshop today, Permanent Secretary for Education Iowane Tiko said a study was conducted earlier this year  to define a minimum standard of sustainable connectivity, taking into account factors such as technological features, organisational, social and financial factors.

"Through the study, the Ministry was notified on schools that needed improvement and also though the report we were able to find out that majority of the schools fall into the intermittent connectivity category," he said.

"I am looking forward to the intended outcome of the pilot project as it will benefit out school with connectivity improvement based on proven technology, sustainable strategies driven by curricular and operational needs, education quality and supported by consensus."

The workshop took place at the Government Training Center in Nasese today with about 20 participants.








