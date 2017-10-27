Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

FHRI annual convention

REPEKA NASIKO
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 1:00PM MORE than 240 human resource members of the Fiji Human Resources Institute are in Nadi for the organisation's annual convention.

The two-day meeting funded by the Bank of South Pacific was opened this morning by Minister for Economy and Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Sofitel Resort and Spa on Denarau Island.

He said it was important for members of FHRI to understand the importance of human resources to productivity in the country.

"It's very important for people to understand the context in which you operate," he said.

He said investment in human capital was equally important.

Speakers at the Convention include FMF managing director Ram Bajekal, Goodman Fielder International Fiji Limited national risk manager George Peckham and BSP human resources general manager Howard Politini. 








