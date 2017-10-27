Zero tolerance on violence for Nukutubu village

Update: 12:58PM VIOLENCE against women has a direct implication on our homes, children and their education.
Permanent
Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta
said this while unveiling the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and
Children Community Bill Board at Nukutubu Village, Rewa today.
He
said in order for the initiative to be successful, everyone had a part to play
to reduce the rate of violence against women and children.
The
Zero Tolerance Violence Free Community is a program that was launched by the
Government in 2009 for villages or communities to show their support towards
the Government's efforts to minimise violence against women and children.