Zero tolerance on violence for Nukutubu village

Update: 12:58PM VIOLENCE against women has a direct implication on our homes, children and their education.

Permanent Secretary for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Josefa Koroivueta said this while unveiling the Zero Tolerance on Violence Against Women and Children Community Bill Board at Nukutubu Village, Rewa today.

He said in order for the initiative to be successful, everyone had a part to play to reduce the rate of violence against women and children.

The Zero Tolerance Violence Free Community is a program that was launched by the Government in 2009 for villages or communities to show their support towards the Government's efforts to minimise violence against women and children.