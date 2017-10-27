Fiji Time: 5:59 PM on Friday 27 October

FNU graduates urged for their role in road safety

TALEBULA KATE
Friday, October 27, 2017

Update: 12:04PM ELEVEN students who graduated with a Professional Certificate in Vehicle Inspection have been urged to understand the significant role they play in road safety.

While officiating at the graduation at the FNU Samabula's College of Engineering, Science and Technology this morning, the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho  said the role of vehicle inspectors is significant in Fiji's road safety campaign.

The Professional Vehicle Inspection Program was attended by qualified automotive tradesmen to make them understand the significance of the task of vehicle inspection and the requirements of the law.








