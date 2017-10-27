FNU graduates urged for their role in road safety

Update: 12:04PM ELEVEN students who graduated with a Professional Certificate in Vehicle Inspection have been urged to understand the significant role they play in road safety.
While officiating
at the graduation at the FNU Samabula's College of Engineering, Science and
Technology this morning, the Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni
Qiliho said the role of vehicle
inspectors is significant in Fiji's road safety campaign.
The
Professional Vehicle Inspection Program was attended by qualified automotive
tradesmen to make them understand the significance of the task of vehicle
inspection and the requirements of the law.