Dialogue on Ethnic Relations next month

Update: 11:55AM THE topic of racial issues had always been a sensitive discussion in Fiji however Dialogue Fiji in collaboration with the Citizens' Constitutional Forum are holding a Dialogue on Ethnic Relations at the Pearl South Pacific Resort next month.
The three- day
dialogue forum will bring together key stakeholders in the Fijian society to
deliberate on a number of critical issues impacting race relations in this
country.
Dialogue Fiji executive
director Nilesh Lal said race relations had significantly impacted the
development prospects of this country and from a peacebuilding perspective,
many issues responsible for the turbulent political past, remain unresolved.
Mr Lal said it was therefore
critical that an initiation dialogue on some of these key issues are discussed
so that greater understanding is developed across ethnic, political, religious
and ideological divides.
"It is also
critical that we have open dialogue between relevant actors on the issues which
continue to polarise the society. We will have panel discussions on these issues
involving experts, which will be followed by group deliberations on key
contentions raised amongst the dialogue participants," he added.
The event will take
place from November 9 to 11.