Dialogue on Ethnic Relations next month

Update: 11:55AM THE topic of racial issues had always been a sensitive discussion in Fiji however Dialogue Fiji in collaboration with the Citizens' Constitutional Forum are holding a Dialogue on Ethnic Relations at the Pearl South Pacific Resort next month.

The three- day dialogue forum will bring together key stakeholders in the Fijian society to deliberate on a number of critical issues impacting race relations in this country.

Dialogue Fiji executive director Nilesh Lal said race relations had significantly impacted the development prospects of this country and from a peacebuilding perspective, many issues responsible for the turbulent political past, remain unresolved.

Mr Lal said it was therefore critical that an initiation dialogue on some of these key issues are discussed so that greater understanding is developed across ethnic, political, religious and ideological divides.

"It is also critical that we have open dialogue between relevant actors on the issues which continue to polarise the society. We will have panel discussions on these issues involving experts, which will be followed by group deliberations on key contentions raised amongst the dialogue participants," he added.

The event will take place from November 9 to 11.